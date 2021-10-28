King Abdullah of Jordan stresses importance of global efforts tackling unrest to UK PM

King Abdullah of Jordan has raised the importance of international efforts to help restore stability in areas of the Middle East, during his trip to the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed King Abdullah to 10 Downing Street on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) welcomes Jordan's King Abdullah II (R), at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 28 October 2021.

The monarch also met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and spoke about his concerns about the need for political solutions in areas of crisis in the Middle East.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in London, and stresses that crises in the Middle East require stepping up regional and international efforts to reach political solutions that restore security and stability to the region’s peoples,” the Jordanian royal Twitter feed said.

He also met Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the UK's defence and foreign affairs committees.

Mr Hoyle congratulated the monarch on the centenary of the founding of Jordan – and both hailed a century of diplomatic ties between their two nations.

Jordan, which gained its independence from Britain in 1946, is one of the UK’s closest partners in the Middle East.

The Jordanian flag flew in Parliament’s New Palace Yard to welcome King Abdullah.

This morning I welcomed my first Royal visitor, HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan, to Parliament. I congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II for 100 years since the founding of Jordan.



During his meeting with Mr Hoyle, King Abdullah reiterated Jordan’s keenness on enhancing co-operation with the UK across all sectors, in addition to efforts to counter global challenges such as climate change and threats to food security.

“The relationship is not just between governments – but the military and intelligence relationships are outstanding,” he added.

The meeting also covered developments in Syria, Jordan’s plans to supply electricity to Lebanon, Covid-19 and vaccinations.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Jordan and Egypt next month – their first major overseas tour since the pandemic began.

In 2019, King Abdullah became the first Arab monarch to meet Mr Johnson following his appointment as prime minister.

In his younger days, King Abdullah trained at the British Army’s officer college, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.