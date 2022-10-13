Iraqi MPs meet to elect new president after year-long deadlock

Iraq’s deeply divided Parliament is to convene on Thursday to elect a new president, a crucial step towards ending the country’s political deadlock, which has lasted more than a year.

The country is facing its worst crisis in years, with the process of forming a new government dragging on as the political elite fail to reach consensus following elections last October.

For months, political rivals have been at loggerheads over who should be the next prime minister and the country's next president. How to divide up government posts has been another issue.

The prime minister's post is reserved for the majority Shiite community, according to an unofficial agreement between political parties since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The Parliament speaker must be Sunni and the largely ceremonial post of president is reserved for Kurds. Other government posts are divided among the political parties based on their religious and ethnic background.

A long-standing agreement between the two main Kurdish parties — the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan — stipulates that the president's post goes to the PUK, leaving the leadership of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region to the KDP.

But after the KDP swept up votes in the Kurdish region in October, winning 31 seats in the 329-seat national Parliament, they insisted on taking the post. The PUK won only 17 seats.

The KDP has backed Rebar Ahmed, the Kurdish region’s Interior Minister, while the PUK has nominated the current president, Barham Salih.

As of late Wednesday, both parties refused calls to consider compromise candidates, among them former water resources minister Abdul Lateef Rasheed.

Iraq's President Barham Salih casts his vote at a polling station in Baghdad in October last year. Since then, the the government formation process has dragged on as the country's political elite have failed to reach consensus. Reuters

Before the session, number of independent and opposition MPs announced they would boycott the session, while the Iran-backed Co-ordination Framework, which holds about 140 seats, is still divided on who to back.

The session needs a two-thirds quorum — at least 220 seats — to be held. Earlier this year, legislators failed to elect a new president three times owing to this lack of a quorum.

According to the constitution, the Parliament elects the president by a two-thirds majority. If they fail, they hold a second round in which a simple majority is required.

Fearing protests, the Iraqi security forces were deployed in the capital on Wednesday night, erecting concrete blast walls to close off key roads and bridges leading to the Green Zone, the seat of government offices, Parliament and foreign embassies.

Deadlock hit

Electing the president is vital in the government formation process. Once elected, the president will task the nominee of the largest bloc to form the Cabinet, according to the constitution.

The government formation process hit a deadlock when the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr wanted to leave consensus-based politics to form a majority government with top winners among Kurds and Sunnis.

That irritated his rivals in the Co-ordination Framework, which suffered major losses in the election. They wanted him to team up with them to form a wider Shiite bloc to negotiate the formation of the government and divide posts along sectarian lines.

After acknowledging his failure, Mr Al Sadr ordered his 73 MPs in June to resign, a move that further complicated the political scene. He now wants to dissolve Parliament and hold snap elections, while the Co-ordination Framework seeks the leading role in forming a new government.