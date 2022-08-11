Dana Gas profit drops more than half in the second quarter on impairments

Dana Gas, one of the largest private natural gas companies in the Middle East, reported a more than 50 per cent drop in its second-quarter net profit, mainly due to a reversal in impairments in Egypt.

Net profit attributable to the owners in the three months ended June 30 slipped to Dh209 million ($57m) from Dh416m a year ago, the Sharjah-based company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Excluding the reversal in impairments, profit for the three-month period jumped 58 per cent to Dh209m, it added.

Revenue in the quarter rose to 31 per cent year-on-year to Dh528m, driven by higher hydrocarbon prices.

For the first half of 2022, net profit dropped about 20 per cent annually to Dh407m. Revenue in the six-month period rose 31 per cent to Dh1.04 billion from a year ago.

“Dana Gas delivered strong half-year results, supported by our robust operational performance, low cost base and favourable energy market conditions," Patrick Allman-Ward, chief executive of Dana Gas, said in the statement.

"Despite an increased uncertainty around the global economy amid high inflation, the outlook for the remainder of 2022 is still encouraging with both energy prices and demand remaining high."

More to follow