UN calls for Iraq to take action as stalemate continues a year after October elections

The prolonged political stalemate in Iraq has put the stability of the country at risk, the UN said on Monday.

It is now a year since national elections were held and Iraq has not yet formed a new government.

The early elections, the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, were among the key demands of pro-reform protests that spread in central and southern Iraq in 2019.

At least 560 Iraqis and members of the security forces were killed during the demonstrations, while tens of thousands were wounded, many with live ammunition.

Bitter political feuding, mainly among Shiite factions, has left the country without an active government since the elections.

That dispute has led to mounting violence between Shiite militias in Baghdad and other cities in the south.

“A year ago, Iraqis went to the polls with the hope of charting a new future for their country. Today, Iraq is running out of time,” the UN said.

“The protracted crisis is breeding further instability, and recent events are a testament to that. In addition, it threatens people’s livelihoods."

The political divisions are “generating bitter public disillusion", it said.

The main dispute is between the two largest Shiite groups over who will form a new government and how critical posts, including ministerial positions, will be divided.

Kurdish groups are also at loggerheads over a nominee for president.

The process ground to a halt when a political group endorsed by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr resigned from Parliament, seeking to dissolve the legislative body and hold snap elections.

Although his bloc emerged as a clear winner in October's elections, winning 73 of 329 seats, it failed to form a majority government.

Mr Al Sadr's Iran-backed rivals within the Co-ordination Framework, a political group with representatives of influential militias, want the leading role in forming a government.

The crisis culminated at the end of August with Mr Al Sadr's supporters clashing with the army and Iran-backed factions after weeks of protests around Parliament in the Green Zone in Baghdad.

More than 30 of the cleric's supporters were killed and hundreds wounded in nearly 24 hours of violence that ended when he called on his supporters to withdraw.

"It is now time for the political class to assume responsibility and match words with action,” the UN said.

It urged political rivals to “engage in dialogue without preconditions”.

“Through compromise, they must collectively agree on key outcomes that reaffirm their publicly stated objective, which is to service the needs of the Iraqi people and establish a fully empowered and effective government. The time to act is now," it said.

The political deadlock continues as the country is gripped by mounting challenges from climate change to rebuilding after conflict.

Parliament was not able to approve this year's budget, leaving the government with limited access to funds despite generating huge revenue from oil exports.