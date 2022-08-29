Moqtada Al Sadr announces political resignation and closure of offices

The powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Al Sadr has announced his resignation from political life and the closure of his personal offices, a statement he released on Twitter said.

“I had decided not to interfere in the political affairs,” Mr Al Sadr wrote. "Now I announce my final retirement, and the closure of all institutions, except for the Holy Shrine, the Sharif Museum, and the Al Sadr Heritage Institute.

His resignation came a day after Iraqi President Barham Salih held talks with special UN representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi to discuss the continuing political crisis in the country.

A statement released by the president’s office said the meetings “discussed ways to get out of the existing crisis, stressing the importance of adopting dialogue among all to reach satisfactory results that guarantee the security and stability of Iraq”.

Iraq has been gripped by political deadlock since national elections last October, despite Mr Al Sadr's bloc winning 73 seats — the plurality in the 329-member assembly. His bloc later resigned from Parliament and his supporters last month stormed the Parliament building in Baghdad. Mr Al Sadr has demanded that Parliament be dissolved and early elections held.