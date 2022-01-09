Iraq’s new parliament set for inauguration as tension runs high among rivals

Iraq’s new Parliament was due to be inaugurated on Sunday amid rising tension between political rivals, three months after the national elections.

The session was supposed to start at 11am Baghdad time but has been postponed as politicians are engaged in closed-door meetings and backroom deals.

In response to one of the key demands of those behind the pro-reform protests that erupted in late 2019, Iraq held early elections on October 10.

The elections were the fifth parliamentary vote for a full-term government since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Supporters of the movement of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr celebrate in Najaf, Iraq, after preliminary results of the country’s parliamentary election were announced. Reuters

The results have further deepened rifts among political rivals, mainly among Shiites who came to power after 2003.

The political movement sponsored by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr made gains in the polls, securing 73 seats in the 329-member Parliament.

Former Sunni Parliament speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi’s Taqadum party won 37 seats, while former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law bloc was third with 33 seats.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party took 31 seats, while the Kurdistan Alliance and the Iran-backed Fatah Alliance each won 17. Prominent activist party Imtidad Movement won nine seats, while other independent and smaller parties made up the rest of the seats.

Sectarian division of power

For months, political rivals from all backgrounds have failed to reach a consensus over nominations for the role of president, prime minister and parliamentary speaker, as well as how to divide ministries and government offices.

Among the Shiites, Mr Al Sadr wants to lead efforts to form a majority government while the Co-ordination Framework, formed by the State of Law and Fatah and other Shiite groups, wants a consensus government where they would gain or retain control of ministries.

Efforts to bring the two groups together under one coalition have so far failed.

Sunnis are still divided as to whether to support Mr Al Halbousi for a second term and Kurds have not picked up a nominee for the post of president – prominent Kurdish politician President Barham Salih, long known as a moderate leader, is set to end his term.

Under an unofficial agreement reached after 2003, Iraq’s presidency – a largely ceremonial role – is held by a Kurd, while the prime minister post is for a Shiite and the parliament speaker a Sunni. Other government posts are divided among the country’s political parties based on their religious and ethnic background.

Tension rose late on Saturday among rivals.

Sadr-Iran rivalry

The Al Salam Brigades militia affiliated to Al Sadr gathered in Baghdad’s eastern suburb of Sadr City, the stronghold for the firebrand cleric.

As Mr Al Sadr tried to woo more Sunnis and Kurds, Ali Al Askari, a spokesman for the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah armed group, gave a warning that siding with him “will destabilise the country.”

“Even if they secure the gains they covet, that could turn into a scourge and everyone will lose,” Mr Al Askari said.

In a clear message to their rivals that they are ready for confrontation, Sadrist Bloc politicians entered Parliament wearing military outfits and traditional death shrouds, signifying a willingness to die. The words "Jaish Imam Al Mahdi” was written on the shrouds, a reference to Al Sadr’s now disbanded Jaish Al Mahdi militia.

Outside Iraq's Parliament the picture was different.

Independent politicians, mainly those affiliated to the Imtidad party, gathered at Tahrir Square, the scene of successive protests in Iraq that culminated in the 2019 protests.

They crossed Al Jamhouriya bridge heading to the Parliament in three-wheeled tuk tuk vehicles which were widely used to ferry wounded protesters in Iraq’s uprising.

“Today is a great day,” said Alaa Al Rikabi, the co-founder of Imtidad and a prominent activist in the southern city of Nasiriyah.

“God willing, it will be a better beginning for the country’s future,” Mr Al Rikabi said, wearing a black suit to mourn those killed in the protests, with the Iraqi flag wrapped around his neck.

At least 560 protesters and members of the security forces were killed in the 2019 protests which lasted for months, while thousands of demonstrators were hurt, with some suffering life-changing injuries. Dozens of protesters and activists have been killed since.