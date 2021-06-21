Egyptian and Libyan foreign ministers call for unity at Berlin conference

Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry met with his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush in Cairo on Saturday.

In a joint press conference Sameh Shoukry emphasised the importance of “achieving clear results” during the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya, confirming the “commitment” of all parties in reaching a positive outcome.

Najla Mangoush spoke of the opportunities for the Government of National Unity of Libya to bring “a national unified vision and a clear strategy” to the Berlin meetings, where historically Libya has not been involved due to “political splits and lack of unified visions.”

Germany and the United Nations plan to host the Berlin conference on Libya on 23 June, and it will follow up on a first conference held in January 2020 at which leaders agreed to respect an arms embargo and push Libya’s warring parties to reach a full cease-fire.

The countries that have been involved in the process include; the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with Italy, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The Berlin conference also aims to bring together powers with interests in the North African country and its transitional government.

The agenda will include discussions for preparations for elections in December and the withdrawal of foreign forces.