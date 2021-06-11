UK offers support for Libya peace process

British ministers visit Tripoli to meet senior interim government officials

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al Manqoush (R) with the UK's Middle East and North Africa minister James Cleverly in the Libyan capital Tripoli. AFP
Two British government ministers have wrapped up their visits to Libya, where they met the interim administration in Tripoli and offered support for the peace process.

Defence Minister Ben Wallace met Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, and other senior officials.

They discussed how the UK could help the GNU “as it works to provide peace and stability for the Libyan people”.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said they also discussed the ceasefire that was introduced last year, the delivery of basic services for Libyans and the progress with elections, which are scheduled for December.

The UK’s Middle East and North Africa minister James Cleverly was also in Libya this week.

“Great to meet a wide range of politicians and activists working for a more secure and prosperous future for the Libyan people,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Cleverly spoke of a positive meeting with Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla Al Mangoush.

“We spoke about [UK] support to Libya’s peace process, as well as implementing the ceasefire agreement and getting to elections in December,” he said.

Both ministers also met Mohamed Al Menfi, the head of Libya’s presidential council.

The GNU was created earlier this year after much dialogue aimed at creating lasting peace.

Published: June 11, 2021 06:55 PM

