UK offers support for Libya peace process

Two British government ministers have wrapped up their visits to Libya, where they met the interim administration in Tripoli and offered support for the peace process.

Defence Minister Ben Wallace met Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, and other senior officials.

.@BWallaceMP visited Libya yesterday, meeting PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and other top officials to discuss how the UK can assist the Government of National Unity as it works to provide peace and stability for the Libyan people 🇱🇾 pic.twitter.com/93ePD7swoQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 11, 2021

They discussed how the UK could help the GNU “as it works to provide peace and stability for the Libyan people”.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said they also discussed the ceasefire that was introduced last year, the delivery of basic services for Libyans and the progress with elections, which are scheduled for December.

The UK’s Middle East and North Africa minister James Cleverly was also in Libya this week.

“Great to meet a wide range of politicians and activists working for a more secure and prosperous future for the Libyan people,” he wrote on Twitter.

I was delighted to meet with Libyan 🇱🇾 women peacebuilders working to improve women’s participation in the peace process. The UK provides direct support to these programmes. pic.twitter.com/g9zuPtx9X7 — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) June 10, 2021

Mr Cleverly spoke of a positive meeting with Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla Al Mangoush.

“We spoke about [UK] support to Libya’s peace process, as well as implementing the ceasefire agreement and getting to elections in December,” he said.

Both ministers also met Mohamed Al Menfi, the head of Libya’s presidential council.

رئيس المجلس الرئاسي د. محمد المنفي @LPCLYM يلتقي اليوم الخميس، وزير الدولة البريطاني لشؤون الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا بوزارة الخارجية البريطانية، السيد جيمس كلافرلي @JamesCleverly ووزير الدفاع البريطاني السيد بن والاس @BWallaceMP رفقة وفد رفيع المستوى.https://t.co/zhvjfpaDcL pic.twitter.com/3lkEoQ7wGY — Najwa Wheba (@NajWheba) June 10, 2021

The GNU was created earlier this year after much dialogue aimed at creating lasting peace.