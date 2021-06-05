Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives the chairman of Libyan Presidential Council

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday spoke of the UAE's unwavering support for Libya's efforts to achieve stability, development and unity.

Sheikh Mohamed received Mohamed Al Menfi , chairman the Libyan Presidential Council, at Al Shati Palace.

He wished Mr Al Menfi and the Government of National Unity luck in leading Libya to safety.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening ties in various fields. They also spoke about political developments in Libya.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed the UAE’s readiness to provide support and co-operation to overcome challenges, and to continue working with regional and international parties to promote peace and stability in Libya.

Mr Al Menfi thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s support for Libya and its people at international forums.

He also thanked the UAE for its generosity and highlighted the strong ties between both countries.

Several Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.

In April, Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah met with Sheikh Mohamed and called for closer co-operation with the UAE during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed said the two countries had long-standing relations and the UAE was looking forward to further growing ties with Libya.