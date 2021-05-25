Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Australian PM Scott Morrison

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Australian prime minister discuss regional stability and fighting the pandemic

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke with the Australian prime minister on Tuesday.

The National
May 25, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, spoke with Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, about co-operation and stability in the region.

During a phone call on Tuesday, the leaders discussed ways to enhance ties that serve the mutual interests of the two countries.

They reviewed the latest developments in battling the Covid-19 pandemic and efforts being made by the UAE and Australia to contain its humanitarian and economic impact.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Morrison stressed the importance of international co-operation and solidarity to fight the outbreak.

They also discussed a number of international and regional issues of common interest, especially developments in the Middle East and efforts to bring peace and stability in the region.

