Egypt's irregular workers to be paid 1,000 pounds from emergency fund

A one-time payment of 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($32) will be given to Egypt’s irregular workers through a new emergency subsidy fund.

On Labour Day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said several social support mechanisms would be launched to help irregular workers, who are among the worst affected by an economic crisis.

Speaking at a sugar factory in the north-eastern province of Sharqia, he said the emergency fund would be launched in the coming weeks and irregular workers would receive financial support in emergencies.

Funds from the national budget set aside for health and social welfare will be redirected to the fund. Its managers will be allowed to invest the funds as they see fit, enabling it to “more sustainably” support irregular workers.

The one-time payment will be given to irregular workers who are not eligible for other social support mechanisms.

Mr El Sisi said “Aman” life insurance investment certificates, first issued in 2017, would return.

Available at four state banks, the certificates cost between 500 and 2,500 Egyptian pounds and offer monthly payments to a family if a loved one dies. The payments are made for a period of five to 10 years, depending on the amount invested.

Mr El Sisi said businesses should abide by a labour law that say 5 per cent of every workforce should be made up of people with disabilities.

He also urged public and private sector employers to give more jobs to women.

In December, the Ministry of Manpower said there were between 10 and 11 million irregular workers in Egypt.

A cost of living crisis has made many Egyptians unable to afford basic necessities this year. Efforts by the government to mitigate the crisis have done little to alleviate the pressures.