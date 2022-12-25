Egyptian ports release $300m worth of essential goods, Madbouly says

Egypt released $300 million worth of goods from its ports last week, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said in a statement on Sunday.

The majority of the discharged goods, which had been held up at ports for months due to a shortage of the foreign currency required to release them, predominantly comprised foodstuffs, oil, meats, legumes and animal feed.

Mr Madbouly, who met with some of Egypt's top supply, finance and commerce officials, said he made arrangements for the release of all the goods piled up at Egypt’s ports.

He did not give details on the arrangements, though he confirmed that priority would be given to essential goods like food and raw materials needed to manufacture goods for export.

Another statement issued by Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad said that as, of Sunday, $9.5 billion in goods were held up at the ports awaiting the securing of foreign currency to release them.

Mr Saad confirmed that since the start of the government began implementing restrictions on import to prevent dollars from leaving Egypt’s economy following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, $14 billion worth of goods were held up at Egyptian ports.

Egypt’s foreign reserves hit record lows this year following the war in Ukraine when $20 billion in foreign investments were taken out of the state’s coffers. Rising global prices of food and energy brought on by the war, among other factors, have also contributed to the dwindling of the central bank's reserves.

The shortage in the large sums of foreign currency needed to operate Egypt’s import-heavy economy has halted supply lines in almost every sector and resulted in a sharp increase in prices for the country's 104 million populace, the majority of whom are poor.

With year-on-year inflation hitting a five-year high of 18.7 per cent in November, the central bank raised interest rates by 3 per cent on Thursday, the fourth hike this year to curb the country’s rising inflation.

Two currency devaluations to make Egypt eligible for a loan from the IMF have also contributed to the sharp rise in prices.

The IMF approved a $3 billion support package for Egypt earlier this month.

The approval of the 46-month loan will catalyse additional funding of about $14 billion, the Washington-based lender said in a statement.