Egypt and the IMF putting 'final touches' to a new deal, says PM Madbouly

Egypt and the IMF are putting the “final touches” to a deal under which the Cairo government will receive a loan to shore up its finances, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said on Sunday.

The prime minister spoke at the opening session of a three-day economic conference called by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to chart the way ahead for the country’s embattled economy.

“We are putting the final touches to a new programme with the IMF,” said Mr Madbouly, without giving any details. Egypt and the Washington-based lender opened negotiations shortly after the fallout from Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine began to impact on Egypt.

Egypt has since then seen its currency lose about 20 per cent of its value against the US dollar and placed restrictions on non-essential imports. Up to $25 billion invested in Egypt’s once-lucrative debt market left the country within a month of the invasion due to the uncertainty roiling emerging markets, according to the prime minister.

Tourism revenues were initially hit hard but picked up as the industry globally learned to live with the conflict. However, Egypt’s season could have been going better had it not been for the loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists, who normally account for 30 per cent of all visitors.

There has been no official word from the Egyptian government or the IMF on the size of the loan Cairo wants, but it's widely believed to be under $10 billion.

The details of the new deal are just as important as the size of the loan.

IMF officials are on the record saying they wanted to see a more “flexible” foreign exchange mechanism, which means it believes the Egyptian pound remains overvalued. It also wants an even playing field that allows the private sector to assume a bigger role in the economy.

“Our aim is not to argue about the past but to agree on a clear roadmap for all the key economic sectors for the sake of the country’s stability,” Mr Madbouly told the inaugural session of the economic conference on Sunday.

President El Sisi also addressed the conference. In televised comments, he focused on the backstory of his high-octane drive to modernise the country’s infrastructure and overhaul its economy.

Mr El Sisi’s economic reform programme began in late 2016 when he devalued the pound and partially lifted fuel subsidies, starting a process that continues to this day of introducing new taxes, hiking charges on state services like renewing car licenses and issuing new passports, as well as removing subsidies on essential services and fuel.

“I instructed the government to resign on Thursday (the day of the devaluation and fuel price hike were announced) if the people rejected the reforms and I planned to call for an early presidential election on Saturday,” he revealed.

The Egyptian leader, 67, was first elected in 2014 for a four-year term. He won what would have been his second and final four-year term in 2018.

However, a referendum in 2019 approved a number of constitutional amendments proposed by parliament that included extending the presidential term from four to six years, but which kept the two-term cap.

Under that amendment, Mr El Sisi is up for re-election in 2024 if he chooses to stay in office for another six years.

“Our path is one of hope and dream and, God willing, we will walk it together. It’s a path wide enough to take us all,” said the Egyptian leader, wearing prescription reading glasses for the first time in public.