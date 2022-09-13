Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to visit Qatar

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi travels to Qatar on Tuesday on a visit that caps reconciliation between the two Arab nations after the end of a four-year rift in 2021.

The visit, announced on Twitter by the royal palace in Doha, was described by the Qatari news agency as the start of a “new era” in relations between the two countries.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim visited Egypt in June when his energy-rich nation’s investments in Egypt were high on the agenda of talks with Mr El Sisi. Co-operation in the energy and agriculture sectors was also discussed.

In March, Cairo said Qatar planned to invest $5 billion in Egypt while QatarEnergy announced an agreement with US company ExxonMobil to acquire a 40 per cent stake in a gas exploration block off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

Cairo had joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in severing diplomatic ties with Doha in June 2017 over its support for the Muslim Brotherhood and soft line on Iran.

Relations were restored in January 2021, after the dispute was resolved

There has been no announcement in Egypt on the visit, which comes at a time when the most populous Arab nation is in the grip of an economic crisis caused, in large part, by the damaging fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic before it.

In early September, Mr Sisi met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to review relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Egyptian presidency said.