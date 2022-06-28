Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim in Doha

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, UAE's National Security Adviser, met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed to the Emir the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

He said UAE leaders wished him health and happiness, and further progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people under his leadership.

The Emir also sent his warm greetings to the UAE's leaders.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation for their countries' progress and for the benefit of the Gulf Co-operation Council.