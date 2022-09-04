Egypt's President El Sisi and Saudi foreign minister meet in Cairo

Egypt’s president and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan have reviewed relations between their two countries as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Egyptian presidency said.

The visiting Saudi minister emphasised to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi the kingdom’s interest in bolstering relations with Egypt and continuing the “strategic cooperation” between the two nations, it said in a statement.

The Egyptian leader told Prince Faisal that Saudi-Egyptian relations constituted a “rock of stability that serves the entire Arab region especially in light of the delicate circumstances and different challenges Arab nations are going through”.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia have traditionally been close allies bound by vast political, economic and military ties. Hundreds of thousands of Egyptians work and live in Saudi Arabia. Egypt has also been a favourite travel destination for Saudis.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar pledged a total of $22 billion in financial support and investment in Egypt to help the most populous Arab nation weather the damaging fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Egyptian and Saudi Arabian forces also regularly engage in joint war games.