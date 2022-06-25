Qatar Emir's first official visit to Cairo in a decade boosts ties with Egypt

Egypt and Qatar on Saturday sealed their reconciliation, with the leaders of the two Arab nations meeting in Cairo for talks that focused on expanding bilateral relations and the forthcoming visit to the Middle East by US President Joe Biden.

Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim arrived in Cairo on Friday for his first official visit to Egypt since 2013.

In January last year, Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in restoring diplomatic relations with Doha following a dispute which began in 2017.

In March this year, Qatar announced the investment of $5 billion in Egypt to help the most populous Arab nation weather the damaging fallout of the Ukraine war.

“The two leaders agreed to develop bilateral relations in all fields, especially agriculture and energy,” the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi accompanies Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani past a guard of honour during the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, Egypt. EPA

“The two sides also welcomed the forthcoming summit hosted by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia between the US and leaders of the Gulf Co-operation Council, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.”

The Qatari emir’s visit to Egypt comes amid a leadership-level flurry of diplomatic activity ahead of this meeting.

It is less than a week since a visit to Egypt by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the announcement of deals worth $7.7 billion between the two nations.

This months, Mr El Sisi hosted the kings of Bahrain and Jordan at the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

On Saturday, the official Oman news agency said the Egyptian leader will fly to Muscat on Monday at the start of a two-day visit.