Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan leaders meet in Sharm El Sheikh

The leaders of Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan held a summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday, the Egyptian presidency said.

The meeting took place a day after Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa arrived in Sharm El Sheikh and held separate talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday, a day before Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was due there at the start of a regional tour.

The flurry of diplomacy appeared designed to formulate a common approach to milestone talks with US President Joe Biden in Saudi Arabia next month.

President Biden is scheduled to meet the leaders of the Gulf Co-operation Council states — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman — as well as leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency said the leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain “welcomed” the forthcoming summit in Saudi Arabia, but gave no further details.