Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to begin regional tour in Egypt

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to arrive in Cairo late on Monday, the first stop of a regional tour that will also take him to Jordan and Turkey, Egyptian officials have said.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will meet Prince Mohammed at Cairo International Airport and they will hold talks at Ittihadiya presidential palace on Tuesday morning.

These will cover the impact of the war in Ukraine on the region, as well as preparations for US President Joe Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia next month, officials said.

Mr Biden will hold talks with Saudi King Salman and Prince Mohammed during his visit on July 15 and July 16.

He will also meet leaders of the other five members of the GCC — the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman — as well as Mr El Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

From left, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Bahrain's King Hamad meet in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh. AFP

Talks between the US president and the Saudi leaders in the Red Sea city of Jeddah are expected to cover the energy crisis, the wars in Ukraine and Yemen, food security, the Iran nuclear file and cybersecurity.

Crown Prince Mohammed's visit to Egypt follows a meeting on Sunday between the leaders of Egypt, Bahrain and Jordan at the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh, where they discussed the coming talks with the US president in Saudi Arabia.

Regional powerhouses Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been close allies for decades. Riyadh has poured billions of dollars worth of aid and investment into Egypt since Mr El Sisi took office in 2014.

The latest batch of Saudi economic aid came in March, when Riyadh deposited $5 billion in Egypt's central bank to help the most populous Arab nation ― with 103 million people ― weather the damage wrought by the war in Ukraine on its economy.

The Saudi-based International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation has provided Egypt with financing for commodity imports. Egypt's government has said co-operation with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund will result in $10bn in investments.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE also supported Egypt after the removal of president Mohammed Morsi, of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, in 2013.