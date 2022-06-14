President Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia set to be announced

The US and Saudi Arabia are expected to announce on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will visit the Gulf state.

Mr Biden will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next month, NBC News reported, quoting sources.

The two-day trip is scheduled to take place on July 15 and 16.

The first day will be for bilateral talks, including with Prince Mohammed. On the second day, Mr Biden is expected to meet the Gulf Co-operation Council.

Mr Biden was planning a trip to Saudi Arabia as Washington seeks to strengthen ties with Riyadh, The New York Times reported on June 2.

Ten days later, Mr Biden said he had “not yet” decided on the visit.

The White House did not immediately comment, NBC reported.