Egypt authorities fight to control fire on tourist boat

Authorities in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Marsa Alam were fighting to contain a fire that broke out on a tourist boat on Sunday, local media have reported.

Three people are missing after a fire broke out on the diving boat carrying 29 people, including several British tourists.

Twelve tourists from the UK and 14 Egyptians were rescued, according to local reports.

Photos posted online showed the vessel engulfed in flames.

The rescued tourists were all said to be unharmed while the search continued for the missing.

It is unclear how the fire started.

It comes only days after beaches were closed in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada after a Russian man was killed in a shark attack.

The tiger shark was found on Friday and is being examined by marine experts.

Authorities ordered all water activities to be suspended for 48 hours from Friday morning on a 60km stretch of coastline from the resort of El Gouna to Soma Bay.