Three dead and one missing after tourist boat capsizes on Italian lake

Three people died after a tourist boat carrying more than 20 passengers sank during a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore, according to Italian media.

Italian firefighters said 19 people were saved following the incident on Sunday.

Many people managed to swim to shore but one person is still missing, reports say.

Britons, Italians and Israelis were reportedly among those on board the boat, which had been hired by tourists.

READ MORE Italy floods displace more than 36,000 people

The news agency ANSA reported the boat overturned after a sudden whirlwind, which developed during a storm over the lake that developed into a “small hurricane”.

Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said in a post shared on Facebook that the "very serious incident" was due to bad weather.

Rescue operations were continuing with divers, boats and a helicopter.

Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the northern region of Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at the Malpensa airport.

Lake Maggiore, which is on the south side of the Alps, is the second largest lake in Italy and a popular tourist destination.