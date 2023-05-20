Italy floods displace more than 36,000 people

More than 36,000 people have now been forced from their homes by deadly floods in north-east Italy, regional officials said on Saturday, as rising waters swamped more houses and landslides isolated small villages.

Violent downpours this week killed 14 people, transforming streets in the cities and towns of the Emilia Romagna region into rivers.

And as more rain fell, authorities extended the red weather alert to Sunday.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday she was leaving the G7 summit in Japan to address the emergency.

"Frankly I cannot remain so far from Italy in such a complex moment," she told reporters, thanking the 5,000 people – from rescue workers to volunteers – mobilised to help those hit by the floods.

She also thanked her fellow G7 leaders for their offers of aid.

Ms Meloni was expected to visit some of the worst-hit areas on Sunday.

The authorities in Ravenna on Saturday ordered the immediate evacuation of more at-risk hamlets.

A helicopter involved in attempts to restore electricity crashed on Saturday near Lugo, injuring one of the four people on board, the fire service said.

Six months of rain fell in 36 hours in Emilia-Romagna, and the floods were described as the worst Italy has experienced in a century.

The floods caused more than 305 landslides and damaged or closed 500 roads.

"The water began to rise at 2pm (on Friday), coming from across the fields," after nearby canals were swollen by flooded rivers, electrician Mauro Lodola, 54, said.

"It's difficult. I want it to be over quickly, to be able to go forwards... to pick ourselves up," Mr Lodola said, standing thigh-high in the dirty water surrounding his house.

Water lapped around the fridge in the kitchen and against the mattress on his bed, which was piled high with salvaged furniture.

Outside, a white door floated past a shed, where chickens were moved for safety.

Bologna Mayor Matteo Lepore said on Saturday it would take "months, and in some places maybe years" for repairs to roads and infrastructure.