Russian man killed in shark attack in Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada

A foreign national was killed in a shark attack near a beach at the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, south-east of Cairo, authorities said on Thursday.

Egypt's Environment Ministry said a tiger shark was responsible for the attack. It ordered specialists to track the shark, which it said had been lurking in shallow waters.

It did not give the name or nationality of the tourist, but Russia's Tass news agency said the man killed was a Russian born in 1999, who lived in Egypt full-time.

The ministry ordered a 60km stretch of Red Sea beach, from Al Gouna resort to Soma Bay, to be closed for 48 hours starting on Friday.

Before this, the most recent shark attacks in Egypt were in July last year when two women, an Austrian and a Romanian, were killed in separate incidents south of Hurghada.