Blinken meets Abbas in Ramallah amid Israeli-Palestinian tension

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, as tensions continued to heighten between Israelis and Palestinians.

He arrived in the West Bank on Tuesday, after meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In Egypt and Israel, he called for a halt to escalating violence and reaffirmed Washington's backing for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Mr Abbas — who last week announced that his Palestinian Authority was cutting security co-ordination with Israel after 10 Palestinians were killed in an army raid in Jenin — is said to have prepared a set of demands to present to Mr Blinken during his visit to Ramallah.

READ MORE Blinken calls on Israelis and Palestinians not to inflame tension amid deadly violence

The set of demands includes stopping Israeli plans to expand settlement construction in the West Bank, halting Israeli army incursions into Palestinian towns, curbing settler attacks and violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and cancelling sanctions announced by the Israeli cabinet against the Palestinians, including withholding tax money.

After a meeting with Mr Netanyahu on Monday, Mr Blinken urged both sides to take “urgent steps” to calm tensions and said Washington would work to “restore a sense of security” craved by “Israelis and Palestinians alike”.

Israel is reeling from an attack on Friday that killed seven civilians outside a synagogue in annexed East Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest army raid in years in the occupied West Bank claimed 10 Palestinian lives.

Before heading to the West Bank on Tuesday, Mr Blinken met Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who took office as part of the right-wing Netanyahu government elected last year.

The minister praised Mr Blinken for his “unwavering support” in helping safeguard Israel's military superiority in the region.

Since the start of the year, conflict with Israel has claimed the lives of 35 Palestinian adults and children — including attackers, militants and civilians.

Over the same period six Israeli civilians, including a child, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed. All were shot dead in Friday's attack outside the synagogue.

In Mr Blinken's first stop in Egypt and talks with Mr El Sisi, he commended “Egypt's important role in promoting stability in the region”.

The diplomats and intelligence services of Egypt — a major recipient of US military aid — are regularly called upon to intercede between Israelis and Palestinians.

Mr Blinken's Israel visit is part of the Biden administration's efforts to engage quickly with Mr Netanyahu, who had tense relations with the previous Democratic president, Barack Obama.