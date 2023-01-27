Seven killed in East Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Seven people were killed and 10 were injured in a synagogue shooting attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israel's foreign ministry said.

Israel's ambulance service put the death toll at five, and said another five people were wounded and transported to hospitals, including a 70-year-old woman.

Police said the gunman was "neutralised" at the scene.

The shooting took place in the Neve Yaakov neighbourhood of Jerusalem's eastern sector, which was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six Day War.

“The operation in Jerusalem is a natural response to the occupation’s crime in Jenin,” said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasim.

At several locations across the Gaza Strip, dozens of Palestinians gathered in spontaneous demonstrations to celebrate the Jerusalem attack.

The attack came amid heightened tensions. Palestinians marched in anger Friday as they buried the last of 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire a day earlier.

Israeli security forces cordon-off the site of a terror attack. AFP.

The United States condemned the incident ahead of a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"This is absolutely horrific," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"We condemn this apparent terrorist attack in the strongest terms. Our commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad, and we are in direct touch with our Israeli partners."

Mr Patel said there would be no change in the travel plans of Mr Blinken, who plans to meet with the leaders of Israel, the Palestinian Authority as well as Egypt starting Sunday.

This is a developing story