Blinken warns Israelis and Palestinians not to inflame tensions amid deadly violence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on Israelis and Palestinians not to inflame tensions amid one of the deadliest recent surges of violence in the decades-long conflict.

"It's the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them," he said after landing in Tel Aviv on Monday.

He is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in efforts to calm rising violence in the area.

Israel is reeling from an attack on Friday that killed seven civilians outside a synagogue in annexed East Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest army raid in years in the occupied West Bank claimed 10 Palestinian lives.