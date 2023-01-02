Israeli army kills two in West Bank raid

The Israeli army has killed two young Palestinian men in a dawn raid in the occupied West Bank.

Six others were wounded in the raid on Kafr Dan on Monday, near the Palestinian city of Jenin, said the official Wafa news agency, citing hospital officials in the city.

The men were shot during violence that broke out after the army arrived to demolish the homes of two other men killed last year, it said.

READ MORE Palestinians say Israeli army killed teenage girl in West Bank raid

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the deaths and said three others were wounded, with one in a critical condition.

Israel said its forces were in the area to demolish the homes of the alleged killers of an Israel Defence Force commander shot dead near Jenin in October.

It did not immediately confirm the death toll.

The raid comes a few days after Israel swore in a new government, poised to be the most right-wing in its history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerged victorious in November's election, with the help of ultra-Orthodox and far-right parties.

His government is expected to entrench Israel's occupation in the West Bank and expand illegal settlements.

Expand Autoplay President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with members of the new Israeli government. Reuters

Israeli forces often demolish the homes of Palestinians who carry out attacks in Israel and against its soldiers in the Palestinian territories.

Orders were issued in October to demolish the homes of the two men accused of killing the IDF commander with the elite Nahal unit at a West Bank checkpoint.

It said the commander died during a gun battle as Palestinian militants attempted to storm the checkpoint.

Last year was the deadliest in the Israel-Palestinian conflict since 2005, with more than 200 Palestinians killed, mostly in the occupied West Bank.

Jenin was a particular hotspot and suffered almost-daily raids.

The army said its targets were Palestinian militants behind a wave of attacks in Israel that left more than 30 dead throughout the year.

Most of the perpetrators come from Jenin and Nablus, it said.