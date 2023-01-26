Israeli troops kill three in Jenin clashes with ‘Palestinian gunmen’

Israeli troops claim to have killed at least three Palestinians and wounded several others during clashes with "gunmen" on Thursday in an operation at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, witnesses and medics said.

The Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in Jenin but did not immediately provide further details.

READ MORE In Jenin refugee camp, anger is directed at both Israel and Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of at least one Palestinian man whom they identified as Saeb Azriqi, 24. He was taken to hospital but died from his wounds.

Jenin is among Palestinian areas of the northern West Bank where Israel has intensified raids over the past year after local men carried out street attacks in its cities. The violence has further clouded stalled US-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood.

Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad said their gunmen had been battling Israeli troops on Thursday.

Mourners and armed men at the funeral of Jawad Bawaqna, 57, and Adham Jabareen, 28, in the Palestinian city of Jenin. AP

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have soared since Israel launched the raids last spring, following a spate of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people, while another round of attacks later in the year brought the death toll to 30.

Thursday’s violence brings the number of Palestinians killed this year to 21.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed last year, making it the deadliest year since 2004, according to the Israeli rights group B’Tselem.

Israel says most of the dead were militants. But youths protesting against the incursions and others not involved in the confrontations have also been killed.

- Agencies contributed to this report.