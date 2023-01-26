Antony Blinken to travel to Israel, West Bank and Egypt

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank at the end of the January, as tension soars between Israelis and Palestinians.

Mr Blinken is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior leaders in Jerusalem and Ramallah to discuss Palestinian-Israeli relations and a two-state solution, among other issues, the State Department said.

He is also scheduled to hold a similar meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during which the leaders are expected to discuss the importance of “further strengthening the US relationship with the Palestinian people and leadership”.

“With both Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the Secretary will underscore the urgent need for the parties to take steps to de-escalate tensions in order to put an end to the cycle of violence that has claimed too many innocent lives,” the department said.

Israeli troops killed at least nine people in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday and wounded an additional 16 in the deadliest Israeli raid in months.

Mr Blinken will also discuss with Israeli leaders Washington's continued support for the country's security, particularly against Iran.

The US and Israel earlier this week conducted what US Central Command described as a “large-scale exercise in Israel and the East Mediterranean Sea”.

The exercise included more than 140 aircraft, 12 vessels, Himars and other multiple launch rocket systems. More than 6,400 US personnel were involved.

The US has continued to ratchet up pressure on Iran through sanctions, with Washington accusing Tehran of supplying Russia with drones for its continuing war in Ukraine. Washington has also sanctioned Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials over the government's deadly crackdown on months-long protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Mr Blinken is expected to consult with regional partners on Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his trip.

During his regional tour, Mr Blinken will also meet President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo to advance the US and Egypt's “strategic relationship” and the nations' support for the Libyan elections and Sudanese-led political process, the State Department said.