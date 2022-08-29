Iran frees Austrian man, 75, on five-day prison release

Iran has given a 75-year-old Austrian citizen of Iranian origin, who was jailed on espionage charges, a five-day release from Tehran's Evin prison, his daughter said on Monday.
"He was freed for medical reasons after three and a half years' detention," Fanak Mani, the daughter of Massud Mossaheb, told AFP.
Mr Mossaheb is being held at Evin prison, near the capital Tehran.
A photo posted on the Free Massud Twitter account shows him smiling, supporting himself on a crutch, with his wife by his side.
Mr Mossaheb was the general secretary of the Austro-Iranian Society, an organisation that encourages exchanges between the two countries.
He was arrested in Tehran in January 2019 while he was accompanying a visiting group of Austrian scientists.
Accused of spying for Israel and Germany, he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Iran's plots against foreign officials and dissidents — in pictures
Mr Mossaheb's family has on several occasions raised concerns about the state of his health.
More than 10 dual-nationality Iranians from western countries are being held by the authorities in the country.
Rights groups such as Amnesty International have condemned their detention as "hostage-taking" for political ends, as a means to put pressure on western powers to win concessions.
Iran accused of planning to kidnap journalist in US - video
Iran, which does not recognise dual nationality, says that all of the people held have been detained after rulings by the courts.
Those detained include four Franco-Iranians, another Austro-Iranian, and others with dual nationality in Sweden, Germany, Britain and the US.