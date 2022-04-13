Daughter of British-US national Morad Tahbaz, who is jailed in Iran, stages protest

A woman whose father, a British-US national, is detained by Iran has started a protest in London and says her family was “misled” about the possibility of his release.

Roxanne Tahbaz began her campaign on Wednesday outside the Foreign & Commonwealth Office after her father, wildlife conservationist Morad Tahbaz, 66, was returned to custody after a furlough from Evin prison last month.

It was granted as British charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori were freed by Iran.

Ms Tahbaz said her family was led to believe that her father would be included in any deal negotiated at the time.

But she said her father’s furlough “held no merit”, and he remains “withering away in prison” to this day.

She is now calling on Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to “bring my Dad home”.

Richard Ratcliffe, Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, said he hopes the UK is “still working on a breakthrough” for Mr Tahbaz, along with British-Iranian national Mehran Raoof, who is also held in Iran.

Roxanne Tahbiz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, jailed in Iran, protests for his release. Getty Images

“It is always bittersweet whenever there’s a release for those who are left behind in Evin prison,” Mr Ratcliffe said.

“Nazanin and I remember the feeling — others’ happiness that can feel so bleak, can leave you staring blankly at a wall of questions: ‘Why? Did we not matter enough?’

“I hope the UK is still working on a breakthrough for Morad and Mehran that we don’t know about, and that the embassy is going to get to see them in Evin and ensure they are safe in the meantime.

“I also hope the foreign secretary stays true to her word on Nazanin’s release and continues the work to end hostage diplomacy and also holds those who practise it accountable. These games hurt too many lives.”

In March, the UK said it had won Mr Tahbaz’s furlough, along with the release and return of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashoori.

It came after the government agreed to settle a £400 million ($521m) debt to Iran dating to the regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in the 1970s.

But two days later Mr Tahbaz was forced to return to Evin.

Roxanne Tahbaz holds a photograph of her father, Morad Tahbaz, outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Getty Images

“Without a shadow of a doubt, government officials led us to believe that our father would be included in any deal that was being made alongside Nazanin and Anoosheh last month, Ms Tahbaz said.

“Even the furlough, which was publicly announced by the foreign office, held no merit, as my father is still withering away in prison.

“The manner in which this has been handled has made us feel completely betrayed – we’ve been misinformed, misled and abandoned.

“There’s only one way (Prime Minister) Boris Johnson and Liz Truss can right this wrong and repair the trust we once had in our government – they need to urgently renegotiate with the Iranian authorities, and this time ensure that they bring our father and mother home without delay.”

Roxanne Tahbaz, daughter of Iranian-American environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who is currently detained in Iran, listens as Richard Ratcliffe speaks next to his wife, British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was recently released from Iranian detention. Reuters

Mr Tahbaz, who also has Iranian citizenship, was arrested during operations against environmental campaigners in January 2018.

He is a conservationist and board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, which seeks to protect endangered species.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with his colleagues on charges of spying for the US and undermining Iran’s security.

“After the euphoria of Nazanin and Anoosheh’s release, Morad and fellow UK national Mehran Raoof have been left behind. Liz Truss has let Morad down and is letting Mehran down,” Sacha Deshmukh, chief executive of Amnesty International UK, said.

“The government’s attitude seems to be ‘it’s job done’ now that Nazanin and Anoosheh are back — but this won’t be over until all the arbitrarily jailed British nationals are free and back home.”

Mr Tahbaz’s wife, Vida, his also under a travel ban by Iranian authorities, Amnesty said.