Sudan military to reinstate PM Abdalla Hamdok after deal, mediators say

'Political agreement' reached for return and release of political detainees, mediators say

The National
Nov 21, 2021

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has agreed to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok a month after he dismissed him in a coup last month, mediators said on Sunday.

Gen Al Burhan, the coup leader, has also agreed to release civilian leadership members under the agreement reached in the early hours of Sudnay.

"A political agreement has been reached between General Burhan, Abdalla Hamdok, political forces and civil society organisations for Hamdok's return to his position and the release of political detainees," senior Sudanese mediator Fadlallah Burma told reporters.

A group of Sudanese mediators also released a statement confirming the deal.

This is a developing story

Updated: November 21st 2021, 6:57 AM
