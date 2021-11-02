Ousted Sudan PM Abdalla Hamdok tells military to reinstate government to resolve crisis

Sudan's ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok has said the reinstatement of his government could pave the way for a solution in the country.

Mr Hamdok made the remarks during a meeting with the ambassadors of the US, Britain and Norway at his home, where he is under house arrest, said the information ministry, which remains loyal to him.

On October 25, Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah Al Burhan dissolved the cabinet and the ruling military-civilian Sovereign Council, which had been charged with directing Sudan's transition towards full civilian rule after the 2019 overthrow of autocrat Omar Al Bashir.

In a move widely condemned internationally, Gen Burhan declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership, including Mr Hamdok and members of his government.

Mr Hamdok, an economist, was later released and placed under house arrest.

The ousted prime minister “insisted on the legitimacy of his government and transitional institutions”, the information ministry said on its Facebook page.

He said “the release of Cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution”, the ministry said.

Mr Hamdok demanded that the situation in Sudan should be returned to what it was before the coup and refused to negotiate with the country's military rulers, the ministry said.

The Facebook post said the three ambassadors also informed Mr Hamdok that the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, would arrive at dawn on Tuesday in Khartoum “to pursue efforts to ease the crisis".

Protesters demonstrate against the Sudanese military's recent seizure of power. Reuters

Earlier on Monday, a Sudanese lawyer representing the detained civilian leaders said their whereabouts remain unknown.

Kamal Al Gizouli, who leads a group of defence lawyers with the backing of the detainees' families, said his team went to an agency “where they were believed to have been held but we found that they were not there”.

Mr Gizouli expressed concern about their well-being and called on those holding them to reveal their location.

He said the detainees "are in the most dangerous legal situation” as nothing is known about the case or who is leading the investigation.

Gen Burhan had chaired the council since August 2019, working alongside Mr Hamdok's government under a power-sharing deal that outlined the post-Bashir transition.

However, the arrangement came under strain as divisions widened between the civilians and the military.