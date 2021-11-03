Sudan's ousted leader Abdalla Hamdok agrees to lead new government

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok agreed to a conditional return as the head of a new government, a person familiar with the developments told The National.

Mr Hamdok return is dependent on conditions set by him, including the release of all political detainees and the reinstatement of the constitutional declaration, the person said, requesting anonymity.

Those detained include Khaled Omar Youssef, the minister of cabinet affairs, Communications Minister Hashim Hasab Al Rasol, and Mr Hamdok's media advisor Faisal Mohamed Saleh.

Mr Hamdok is still under house arrest and has not been authorised to speak to the media.

This is a developing story.