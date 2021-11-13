Sudan: protester killed as thousands march against military takeover

A protester was killed on Saturday and several others wounded when security forces fired on a protest against the military takeover of Sudan last month, an independent union of doctors said.

"One protester was killed in Omdurman by the bullets ... the military council," the Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said in a statement, adding that others were wounded by "live rounds" fired by security forces.

Earlier in the day, witnesses said tear gas was used against protesters in the area of Khartoum, one of the capital's three boroughs, while demonstrators were chased down side streets.

Quote I once again call upon the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression Volker Perthes, UN Special Representative

The protests were met by a large-scale deployment of soldiers, police and members of a powerful paramilitary force across the capital.

Soldiers closed bridges over the Nile in the city, in a bid to prevent any large gathering that could overwhelm security forces.

The closures forced many protesters to walk for hours to cross bridges in outlying districts of the city to reach central Khartoum.

Soldiers also blocked roads leading to the military's headquarters near the centre of the city.

The area was the site of a sit-in by tens of thousands of people in the days leading to the removal of military of dictator Omar Al Bashir in April 2019, after four months of street protests.

Saturday’s rallies came two days after army chief and takeover leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan appointed himself leader of a ruling military-civilian council.

The new council excludes representatives of the main pro-democracy alliance that had served as the power base of the civilian-led government, which was dismissed on October 25.

Read more Sudan warms up for mass rallies after military consolidates grip on power

The appointment of the 14-member council has consolidated the military’s grip on power and dashed hopes that mediation bids to resolve Sudan’s political crisis could succeed.

The takeover has drawn international condemnation and led to the suspension of hundreds of millions of dollars from donors, including the US and the World Bank.

It has also sparked near daily street rallies by protesters demanding a return to the democratic transition that followed Al Bashir’s removal.

At least 15 protesters have been killed and 300 wounded since the takeover, according to an opposition-linked association of doctors.

Activists say most casualties suffered gunshot wounds, but Gen Al Burhan has denied the army's involvement and says the killings are being investigated.

The UN, meanwhile, called on Sudan’s security forces to refrain from violence ahead of Saturday's protests.

“In light of tomorrow's demonstrations in #Sudan I once again call upon the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” said UN special representative for Sudan Volker Perthes.

In light of tomorrow’s demonstrations in #Sudan I once again call upon the security forces to exercise utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression. — Volker Perthes (@volkerperthes) November 12, 2021

Saturday’s protests were called by the powerful Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a driving force of the anti-Al Bashir protests in 2018 and 2019, and the neighbourhood resistance committees, another key player in that uprising and now the leading force behind protests.

Sudan internet blackout

The mobilisation of protesters has been particularly difficult due to an internet outage and intermittent telephone services, measures taken by the military to stymie protests.

A Khartoum court has ruled that the internet must be restored but authorities have appealed the verdict.

Neighbourhood resistance committees bypassed the internet outage by using text messages, word of mouth, graffiti and flyers to mobilise support.

Saturday’s rallies were being held under the slogan, “No negotiations! No bargaining! No partnership!”. The slogan mirrors the SPA’s resolution to see the military excluded from any future government and for Gen Al Burhan and his associates to be put on trial.

In addition to derailing Sudan’s democratic transition, Gen Al Burhan has also declared an indefinite state of emergency and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, along with several Cabinet members.

He has also suspended a state commission which was given the mandate to dismantle the legacy of Al Bashir.

In the nearly three weeks since the takeover, Gen Al Burhan has ordered the arrest of scores of critics, including activists, journalists, union leaders and prominent members of neighbourhood resistance committees.

He insists the military takeover is a “correction” of the transitional government's track.

Gen Al Burhan has also said the takeover was in response to public insults against the armed forces by civilian politicians and activists, incitement of sedition and the poor handling of the economy by Mr Hamdok’s government.