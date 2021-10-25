Sudan military arrest PM and ministers as fears of coup mount

Unidentified Sudanese military units on Monday arrested Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and several members of his civilian-led government, according to local and regional media reports, in a move described by the country's largest professionals association as a coup.

Reports said the ministers of industry and information, the governor of Khartoum and a civilian member of the Sovereignty Council were among those arrested at predawn raids.

Leaders of the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a pro-democracy alliance that serves as a political patron and power base of the government, called on the Sudanese to take to the streets to “resist the coup”.

There has been no official word yet from the military or the government on the reported arrests.

Khartoum residents who spoke to The National by phone said they lost Internet connection before dawn.

The reports come amid growing and increasingly acrimonious tensions between the military and the FFC, who have been partners in a transitional administration since the ouster in 2019 of dictator Omar Al Bashir.

The reports also come just hours after US envoy Jeffrey Feltman met with Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the top soldier in the military-civilian transitional administration in office since 2019.

Mr Feltman, the special envoy for the Horn of Africa, arrived in Sudan on Saturday to try to defuse the tension between the two sides, which were exacerbated by a failed coup attempt last month.

The US Embassy in Khartoum said Mr Feltman told Sudanese leaders in a series of meetings that Washington's supported a transition to "civilian and democratic" rule in Sudan.

Leaders of the FFC warned over the weekend that a coup was "creeping" but gave no details.

They also said they wanted Gen Al Burhan to hand over leadership of the Sovereign Council to a civilian next month as stipulated in a power-sharing charter the two sides signed in August 2019.

Gen Al Burhan has repeatedly insisted that he wanted to see a democratic Sudan, but observers say he has also been showing signs of political ambitions of his own and has dropped hints that the military would not hand over power except to an elected government.

The military, he said, was the "guardian" of the nation.

The FFC said Gen Al Burhan wanted to see Mr Hamdok's government replaced with one that would allow the military to have the final word on policies. It has also accused the military of being behind a sit-in protest outside the republican palace by its supporters.

This is a developing story...