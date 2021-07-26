Tunisia in turmoil: What is Article 80 of Tunisia’s constitution?

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, right, receives Ennahda leader and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi at the presidential palace in November 2019. Tunisian Presidency / AFP

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Sunday sacked the prime minister, suspended Parliament and lifted the immunity of its members, citing a constitutional provision for times of “imminent danger” to the country.

In a speech broadcast after an emergency meeting of military and security officers at Carthage Palace, Mr Saied said he was taking over the executive authority and would name a new head of Cabinet to replace Hichem Mechichi.

The president said his actions were based on Article 80 of the country’s 2014 constitution.

“We took these decisions so that social peace returns to Tunisia and that we save the country,” he said.

His opponents, including key political movements and parties, accuse Mr Saied of staging a coup against democracy.

Mr Mechichi has the backing of the largest party in parliament, Ennahda, which is entitled in this capacity by the constitution to nominate the PM.

What does Article 80 say?

According to Article 80 of the Tunisia’s constitution, relating to emergency measures, “The President of the Republic, in a state of imminent danger threatening the integrity of the country and the country’s security and independence, is entitled to take the measures necessitated by this exceptional situation, after consulting the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Cabinet”.

The article does not authorise the president to dissolve the Parliament, and stipulates that the measures imposed are aimed at restoring stability and ensuring that state institutions function properly.

It also provides for the emergency measures to be challenged, stating that “thirty days after implementation of these measures, the Constitutional Court, at the request of the Speaker of the Parliament or 30 of its members, is entrusted with a decision on the continuation of the exceptional situation or not”.

The court must “declare its decision publicly within a maximum period of 15 days, and the implementation of these measures shall be terminated when the reasons for them cease to exist”.

But although the 2014 constitution provides for a Constitutional Court to resolve such situations, none has been established.

Often hailed as the sole success of the 2011 Arab unrest that toppled several regimes in the region, the Tunisian uprising has not led to stability economically or politically.

Mr Saied’s decision on Sunday followed violent protests over the government’s handling of the recent surge in Covid cases and continuing economic hardship.

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

Ain Issa camp: Established in 2016

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

Find the right policy for you Don’t wait until the week you fly to sign up for insurance – get it when you book your trip. Insurance covers you for cancellation and anything else that can go wrong before you leave. Some insurers, such as World Nomads, allow you to book once you are travelling – but, as Mr Mohammed found out, pre-existing medical conditions are not covered. Check your credit card before booking insurance to see if you have any travel insurance as a benefit – most UAE banks, such as Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, have cards that throw in insurance as part of their package. But read the fine print – they may only cover emergencies while you’re travelling, not cancellation before a trip. Pre-existing medical conditions such as a heart condition, diabetes, epilepsy and even asthma may not be included as standard. Again, check the terms, exclusions and limitations of any insurance carefully. If you want trip cancellation or curtailment, baggage loss or delay covered, you may need a higher-grade plan, says Ambareen Musa of Souqalmal.com. Decide how much coverage you need for emergency medical expenses or personal liability. Premium insurance packages give up to $1 million (Dh3.7m) in each category, Ms Musa adds. Don’t wait for days to call your insurer if you need to make a claim. You may be required to notify them within 72 hours. Gather together all receipts, emails and reports to prove that you paid for something, that you didn’t use it and that you did not get reimbursed. Finally, consider optional extras you may need, says Sarah Pickford of Travel Counsellors, such as a winter sports holiday. Also ensure all individuals can travel independently on that cover, she adds. And remember: “Cheap isn’t necessarily best.”

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

