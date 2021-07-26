Kais Saied denies coup after sacking Tunisian PM and suspending Parliament

Members of the Tunisian security forces face off with anti-government demonstrators during a rally in front of the Parliament in the capital Tunis. (FETHI BELAID/AFP)

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday denied he had staged a coup by sacking the country's prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, and suspending Parliament on Sunday.

In a video posted by the president's office on Facebook, Mr Saied said those who describe his latest decisions as a coup need to “revise your constitutional lessons”, and added, “we do not have any problems with businessmen".

He said his actions were supported by Article 80 of Tunisia's constitution, which says the president may take special action “in a state of imminent danger threatening the integrity of the country and the country’s security and independence” in consultation with the prime minister and speaker of Parliament.

Parliament has been suspended for 30 days.

Mr Saied called on Tunisians to remain calm and not to respond to any provocations asking them to take to the streets, saying “the most danger a nation can face is internal explosion".

Mr Mechichi, who is at his home and not under arrest, a source close to him told Reuters, said in a statement he would not be a "disruptive element" and was ready to hand over power to whomever Mr Saied appointed.

Mr Saied, who has not said when he will appoint a new premier or relinquish emergency powers, has also ordered that state administrations and foreign institutions stop work for two days.

Tunisia already has a curfew in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus, but Mr Saied issued another curfew prohibiting the movement of people and vehicles between 7pm and 6am from Monday until August 27, with the exception of those with urgent health issues and night workers.

The presidential order also prohibited the movement of people and vehicles between cities outside curfew times except to fulfil basic needs or for urgent health reasons. It also banned gatherings of more than three people on public roads or in public squares.

Mr Saied's actions sparked alarm in the international community.

The US said it was too early to call the action a coup and called on the birthplace of the Arab uprisings not to "squander its democratic gains".

State Department spokesman Ned Price said US officials have been in contact with the Tunisian government "to stress that solutions to Tunisia’s political and economic troubles should be based on the Tunisian constitution and the principles of democracy, human rights, and freedom."

He added the US had urged all parties to avoid escalations which could lead to violence.

"We are particularly troubled by reports that media offices have been closed and urge scrupulous respect for freedom of expression and other civil rights," Mr Price said.

In a phone call with the Tunisian foreign minister, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed “complete support for the Tunisian people".

A statement said the Cairo-based league hoped Tunisia would “move swiftly past the current turbulent phase in restoring stability".

The UN urged all parties to work towards solving the crisis.

“We call on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and ensure that the situation remains calm,” UN spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday. “All disputes and disagreements should be resolved through dialogue.”

Both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait held phone calls with Tunisia's foreign minister on Monday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan “stressed the kingdom's keenness on the security and stability of Tunisia and supports everything that would achieve this,” the Saudi state news agency reported.

Despite the removal of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 and a transition to democracy, Tunisia has failed to recover economically or politically.

Covid-19 has driven the country of 11.5 million further into financial distress, as the mainstay of the economy, tourism, has faltered under worldwide lockdowns.

