What is Article 80 of Tunisia’s constitution?

Tunisia's President Kais Saied, right, receives Ennahda leader and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi at the presidential palace in November 2019. Tunisian Presidency / AFP

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Sunday sacked the prime minister, suspended Parliament and lifted the immunity of its members, citing a constitutional provision for times of “imminent danger” to the country.

In a speech broadcast after an emergency meeting of military and security officers at Carthage Palace, Mr Saied said he was taking over the executive authority and would name a new head of Cabinet to replace Hichem Mechichi.

The president said his actions were based on Article 80 of the country’s 2014 constitution.

“We took these decisions so that social peace returns to Tunisia and that we save the country,” he said.

His opponents, including key political movements and parties, accuse Mr Saied of staging a coup against democracy.

Mr Mechichi has the backing of the largest party in parliament, Ennahda, which is entitled in this capacity by the constitution to nominate the PM.

People celebrate on the streets after Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of parliament and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi's government in Tunis on July 25, 2021.

What does Article 80 say?

According to Article 80 of the Tunisia’s constitution, relating to emergency measures, “The President of the Republic, in a state of imminent danger threatening the integrity of the country and the country’s security and independence, is entitled to take the measures necessitated by this exceptional situation, after consulting the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Cabinet”.

The article does not authorise the president to dissolve the Parliament, and stipulates that the measures imposed are aimed at restoring stability and ensuring that state institutions function properly.

It also provides for the emergency measures to be challenged, stating that “thirty days after implementation of these measures, the Constitutional Court, at the request of the Speaker of the Parliament or 30 of its members, is entrusted with a decision on the continuation of the exceptional situation or not”.

The court must “declare its decision publicly within a maximum period of 15 days, and the implementation of these measures shall be terminated when the reasons for them cease to exist”.

But although the 2014 constitution provides for a Constitutional Court to resolve such situations, none has been established.

Often hailed as the sole success of the 2011 Arab unrest that toppled several regimes in the region, the Tunisian uprising has not led to stability economically or politically.

Mr Saied’s decision on Sunday followed violent protests over the government’s handling of the recent surge in Covid cases and continuing economic hardship.

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

