From wheelchair-accessible yoga sessions to free padel and table tennis classes, Dubai Fitness Challenge is offering more opportunities for people with disabilities to get active this November.

More than 200 people with disabilities have already taken part in this year's initiative, surpassing the more than 100 participants recorded in 2025. Among them were 53 who joined Dubai Ride, which took over Sheikh Zayed Road on November 1.

The annual challenge encourages residents to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days. This year, organisers have introduced dedicated activities and additional support at several of its major events to help more people participate.

“This year's programme brings together accessible facilities, dedicated activities and tailored support to accommodate participants with different abilities and needs,” Yaqoub Al Zarouni, senior manager of the Dubai Fitness Challenge at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, tells The National.

At the DP World 30x30 Fitness Village at Kite Beach, dedicated sessions for people with disabilities are held every Friday, with coaches leading activities between 8.45am and 10am and again from 10.10am to 11.25am.

People of Determination are encouraged to take part in all Dubai Fitness Challenge events. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge Show caption: People of Determination are encouraged to take part in all D…

The programme has also reached younger participants, with 202 students taking part in activities involving 21 schools and two specialist centres, Sanad Village and The Speech Clinic.

Organisers are exploring the possibility of introducing adapted padel sessions with Wasl, involving coaches experienced in supporting participants with different abilities.

Beyond these dedicated activities, accessibility measures have also been introduced at some of the challenge's largest events.

At Dubai Ride and Dubai Run, designated meeting points at Swissotel Al Murooj and Towers Plaza allowed those with disabilities to meet liaison teams, collect their race materials and receive assistance getting to the start line. Dedicated marshals were also available throughout the events.

Dubai Yoga, which takes place at Zabeel Park on November 29, will feature a wheelchair-accessible zone with additional space, accessible toilets, designated parking and staff assistance.

Removing barriers to participation

Beyond the challenge's flagship events, fitness centres and sporting venues across Dubai are offering activities designed to make exercise more accessible to those with disabilities.

At ISD Dubai Sports City, free daily padel and table tennis sessions are being held throughout the 30-day challenge, giving participants an opportunity to try racket sports without the cost of booking a court.

Daniels Petrovs, chief executive of ISD Dubai Sports City, says the initiative was developed partly in response to barriers that can prevent people with disabilities from taking part in sport regularly.

“Getting started with a habit for POD can involve challenges though – such as the cost of participation, access to facilities, or simply not knowing whether a particular environment will be welcoming,” he says.

More than 200 people with disabilities have already taken part in this year's initiative. Photo: Dubai Fitness Challenge Show caption: More than 200 people with disabilities have already taken pa…

The venue has previously hosted three editions of a UAE stage of an international padel tournament for those with disabilities and runs weekly padel sessions for children with disabilities.

For the new daily sessions, participants can bring their usual mobility aids, trainers, assistants or playing partners, depending on their requirements.

“We recognise that people of determination have different needs, preferences and levels of experience, so we want to approach participation with flexibility rather than a one-size-fits-all solution,” Petrovs says.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact the venue beforehand to discuss any support they might need.

Other venues are taking different approaches. At Wellcube in Jumeirah Village Triangle, the Dubai Fitness Challenge programme includes neurokinetic therapy activities for people with disabilities, focusing on movement, stability, fine motor skills and cognitive performance.

The sessions form part of the Wellcube Recovery 30x30 Fitness Hub, which is running until November 29 and also offers activities ranging from swimming and Pilates to boxing and recovery treatments. Advance booking is required.

More than 310,000 runners took part at this year's Dubai Run. Photo: Dubai Media Office Show caption: More than 310,000 runners took part at this year's Dubai Run…

Meanwhile, fitness operator Wellfit is holding dedicated sessions for people with disabilities at Kite Beach on selected Fridays in November, alongside its wider programme of free workouts at Palm West Beach.

The range of activities reflects the different ways venues are seeking to accommodate participants, whether through dedicated coaching, specialist exercises or removing the financial cost of trying a sport.

For ISD Dubai Sports City, the hope is that participants will continue playing even after the challenge finishes. However, Petrovs says there are no confirmed plans yet to extend the free sessions, with the venue considering possible arrangements based on feedback from those who attend.

'Small things can completely change whether you feel included'

For Sujith Varghese, taking part in Dubai Fitness Challenge helped him discover just how far he could push himself.

The wheelchair user and long-time ambassador for the initiative was 20 when a motorcycle accident left him paralysed below the chest. He later returned to the gym as part of his recovery and became the first wheelchair user in the UAE to be accredited as a full-time personal trainer.

In March 2023, he set a Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing by an individual, tracing an 8.71km route through Downtown Dubai in his wheelchair to create the shape of a wheelchair on a digital map.

But before attempting the record, he wasn't sure he could complete the distance. Dubai Run in 2022 gave him an opportunity to find out.

“I decided to take part and give it everything I had,” he says. “Looking back, that day was more than just completing a race. It was the first time I really discovered that the distance I was worried about might actually be possible.”

Having lived in Dubai for much of his life, Varghese says he has witnessed changes in how the city accommodates wheelchair users.

“What I appreciate is that accessibility is increasingly being looked at as part of the experience rather than as an afterthought,” he says. “When you're in a wheelchair, small things that most people don't even notice can completely change whether you feel included or excluded from an event.”

While Varghese has seen significant improvements in accessibility across Dubai over the years, he believes there is always room to do more.

Sujith Varghese is a Dubai Fitness Challenge ambassador. Photo: Sujith Varghese Show caption: Sujith Varghese is a Dubai Fitness Challenge ambassador. Pho…

“Is there still room for improvement? Of course. Every city can continue to become more accessible.”

For Varghese, Dubai Fitness Challenge is also an opportunity for people to discover activities they enjoy and build habits that continue beyond November.

And for anyone uncertain about getting started, he says even the smallest effort can make a difference.

“Start with whatever is possible for you today. It might be five minutes. It might be one movement. It might simply be getting out of bed and trying,” he says. “Don't underestimate those small victories. They build on each other.”