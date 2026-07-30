'People of Determination' was always about more than words

History rarely remembers nations for the milestones they celebrate. It remembers them for the ideas that change how people live.

Later this year, the UAE will mark ten years since adopting the term “People of Determination”. At first glance, it may appear to commemorate a change in language. In reality, it marks something far more significant – a shift in how a nation understands human potential and how that understanding influences public policy.

When Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai introduced the term in 2017, with the blessing of the late President Sheikh Khalifa and the support of President Sheikh Mohamed, it was widely recognised as a more respectful way to refer to persons with disabilities. Yet its real importance lay beyond terminology. It reflected a shared national conviction that language is not merely descriptive – it shapes expectations, influences institutions and ultimately helps transform culture. By placing determination before disability, the UAE encouraged society to recognise ability before limitation and participation before dependency.

Previous slide Next slide Powerlifting is among the sports featured at the Special Olympics UAE Games, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Emirati basketball player Khawla Ali celebrates with her teammates at the UAE Games. Photo: Special Olympics UAE Info

Ali shows her skills on the court in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Special Olympics UAE Info

Ali, right, with her coach Latifa Essarokh. Victor Besa / The National Info

Athletes cheer on their teammates at the UAE Games, which serve as preparation for the Special Olympics next year. Photo: Special Olympics UAE Info

Emirati badminton player Majid Abdullah, left, celebrates a win with coach Ahmed Abdelrazek. Victor Besa / The National Info

Abdullah on his way to winning silver in the capital. Victor Besa / The National Info

Athletes celebrate at the UAE Games. Victor Besa / The National Info

Bowler Mariam Al Ali in action at Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

Mariam Al Ali and Ayesha Saif, front, at the UAE Games. Victor Besa / The National Info

UAE Games athletes have competed in bowling, as well as sports such as bocce, badminton and football. Victor Besa / The National Info

More than 1,000 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities have represented clubs and centres across the country. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The national tournament helps competitors to prepare for bigger contests. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Basketball is among the team games on show. Photo: Special Olympics UAE Info

Haya Ghazan celebrates her performance at the bowling event, at the UAE Games. Victor Besa / The National Info





























However, the origins of this transformation predate 2017 by decades. The philosophy behind the decision can be traced to the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who regarded investment in people as the foundation of national development. His conviction that building people must precede building infrastructure established a principle that continues to shape the country's development model.

This explains why the UAE's approach to disability has followed a distinct path. Long before the UN adopted the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2006, the country had already begun building specialised institutions and services, including the establishment of the Zayed Higher Organisation in 2004. International frameworks later reinforced a direction the UAE had already chosen rather than defining it. Viewed through this lens, 2017 was the moment a long-standing national philosophy found a language that reflected its ambitions for a more inclusive future.

The significance of People of Determination lies not in the phrase itself, but in the shift in thinking it inspired. For decades, disability policies around the world have largely been framed around a single question: What services should governments provide? While essential, that approach often positions individuals primarily as recipients of support.

The UAE gradually reframed the question. That shift may appear semantic, but in practice it transformed the logic of public policy. Instead of asking what assistance people need, policymakers increasingly asked what conditions enable people to participate, contribute and thrive. This subtle change altered the logic behind public policy. The goal was no longer to expand services alone, but to create environments where opportunity, independence and participation could become the norm.

This change reshaped the way inclusion was understood across government. Disability was no longer treated as the responsibility of a specialised institution or a social welfare programme. It became a shared responsibility spanning education, healthcare, employment, urban planning, transport, digital accessibility, culture, sport and community development. Inclusion evolved from a sector-specific objective into a whole-of-government approach.

This philosophy was demonstrated on the global stage when Abu Dhabi hosted the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, showing that genuine inclusion is measured not simply by access to services, but by creating environments where people of determination can compete, excel and inspire on equal terms.

The measure of success changed as well. Progress was no longer judged by the number of programmes launched or centres established, but by the extent to which people of determination could participate fully in society – as students, professionals, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, innovators and leaders.

This philosophy also broadened the circle of responsibility. Universities, employers, civil society organisations, and the private sector became partners in building an inclusive society. Inclusion was no longer viewed as a government initiative to be delivered, but as a shared national responsibility requiring collaboration across institutions.

Perhaps the most enduring impact, however, has been cultural. Public perception has gradually shifted from seeing people of determination as beneficiaries of care to recognising them as contributors whose talents enrich society. That change cannot be achieved through legislation alone. It emerges when leadership, institutions and communities consistently reinforce the same values over time.

Seen in this context, the adoption of People of Determination was never the destination. It was the starting point for a broader transformation in how the UAE understands citizenship, opportunity and human potential.

For many years, disability policy around the world focused on adopting international best practices. The UAE followed that path but gradually moved beyond it. Rather than viewing research as an activity separate from public service, it became an essential part of policymaking.

This evolution reflects a broader understanding that sustainable inclusion depends not only on commitment, but on knowledge. Reliable data, interdisciplinary research and continuous evaluation have become essential tools for designing policies that respond to changing needs and deliver measurable impact. The country's growing investment in scientific publishing, academic partnerships and Arabic-language knowledge resources reflects this transition.

That transition has also been reflected in the UAE's role as a convenor of international dialogue. In 2024, Abu Dhabi hosted the World Congress on Rehabilitation (WCR) – the first time the congress had been held in the Middle East. The event recognised the region as an active contributor to shaping the future of rehabilitation rather than merely participating in it.

Equally important has been the growing international visibility of People of Determination themselves. Their participation in global forums, including the eighteenth session of the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (COSP18), demonstrates a broader shift: from being represented by institutions to participating directly in shaping international dialogue.

That trajectory will continue in 2027, when Abu Dhabi hosts the World Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf, further reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to advancing inclusion through international collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange.

Ultimately, the most enduring achievement is not the number of conferences hosted, or research projects completed. It is the emergence of a generation equipped not only to benefit from knowledge, but also to create it, share it, and help shape the future of inclusion far beyond the UAE.

Quote Legal reform remains essential, but legislation alone rarely changes culture

Having worked closely with people of determination for many years, I have come to believe that the true measure of inclusion is not the services we provide, but the opportunities we create.

Ten years after the adoption of the term People of Determination, the question is no longer whether the initiative succeeded. Its impact can be seen in schools, workplaces, universities, sports, public services, and increasingly in the confidence with which people of determination participate in shaping their communities. The more important question is why this experience matters beyond the UAE.

Many countries have introduced legislation to protect the rights of persons with disabilities. Legal reform remains essential, but legislation alone rarely changes culture. Lasting transformation occurs when political leadership, public institutions and society embrace a common belief that every individual has the capacity to contribute.

As nations confront ageing populations, artificial intelligence, rapidly changing labour markets and rising expectations for inclusion, the central challenge is no longer how to deliver more services. It is how to create societies where every individual is empowered to learn, work, innovate and contribute.

The UAE's experience does not claim to offer a universal blueprint. Every country follows its own path. Instead, it offers an important reminder that inclusive development begins long before legislation is enacted. It begins with a shared conviction about the value of every human being and the willingness to build institutions that reflect that conviction.

Perhaps this is the enduring legacy of the past decade. The story of People of Determination is not ultimately about changing a name. It is about changing expectations of government, of society and of people themselves.