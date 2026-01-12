Mattel launches autistic Barbie doll

Mattel has introduced the autistic Barbie doll, marking a step forward in the brand’s effort to broaden representation across its range of toys.

Developed over more than 18 months in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (Asan), a non-profit disability rights organisation run by and for people with autism, the doll joins the Barbie Fashionistas collection. The line features a range of skin tones, hair textures and body types, as well as dolls representing various medical conditions and disabilities.

Created with guidance from the autistic community, the doll is designed to reflect common ways in which autistic people may experience, process and communicate with the world around them. It features articulated elbows and wrists to allow for stimming, hand flapping and other gestures that some autistic people use to regulate sensory input or express excitement.

The doll features elements reflecting gestures autistic people might relate to. PA

The doll’s eye gaze is also slightly shifted to the side, reflecting how some members of the autistic community may avoid direct eye contact. Each doll comes with a pink finger-clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a tablet, all intended to help manage sensory overload.

In terms of clothing, the doll wears a loose-fitting purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowy skirt, designed to minimise fabric-to-skin contact. Purple flat-soled shoes complete the outfit, promoting stability and ease of movement.

Autistic Barbie comes with a pink fidget spinner and loose-fitting clothing. PA

“As proud members of the autistic community, our team was thrilled to help create the first-ever autistic Barbie doll,” says Colin Killick, executive director of Asan. “It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that’s what this doll is.

“Partnering with Barbie allowed us to share insights and guidance throughout the design process to ensure the doll represents and celebrates the community, including the tools that help us be independent. We’re honoured to see this milestone come to life, and we will keep pushing for more representation that supports our community in dreaming big and living proud.”