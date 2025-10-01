The first time I adopted a cat, and learnt that rescue goes both ways

Out My Comfort Zone: In The National's new series, writers explore ways in which they've pushed themselves, be it mentally, emotionally or physically, and reflect on what the experience has taught them

I grew up surrounded by animals, from a tortoise who loved basking in the sun, a parrot that I hoped would talk but never did, and even an eagle, an owl and a monkey at various points. There were also several watchdogs and cats in the compound. But my family, who live in Northeast India, always had help caring for them, which meant I never really knew what it took to shoulder that responsibility alone – and it’s why, after living for nearly two decades in the UAE, I never dared have a pet of my own.

The environment here was a factor, but mostly the thought of not doing right by them worried me the most. What if I couldn’t give them the care they deserved? What if I failed? What if costs or a time-poor life got in the way? For years, such thoughts were enough to stop me.

But last November, after moving to Abu Dhabi following 19 years in Dubai, I felt something shift. Personally and mentally, I felt I was in the right space to finally take the leap. Also, the posts after posts on social media about pets being abandoned in the heat were becoming hard to ignore.

That’s when I met LungLung, named Ash by his rescuers.

LungLung lazing on his favourite seat in the house. David Tusing / The National

He’d been abandoned by his former family in Sharjah at eight months old, left to fend for himself until rescuers stepped in. I saw a Facebook post about him, and I just knew he was the one.

His rescuers, I was impressed, didn’t take things lightly. Before handing him over, they put me through a series of Zoom interviews, checking my ability and commitment, even asking for a virtual home tour. Far from daunting, I found it reassuring that they wanted to make sure he was going to a good home.

When the day finally came, one of the rescuers brought him to my home. She advised me to keep him in the guest toilet at first, to help him acclimatise. But within minutes, LungLung had padded out confidently, nose twitching, tail high, exploring his new home. And so began our story.

I named him LungLung (the “u” pronounced as it is in TukTuk). His name comes from my tribal language, Hmar, where “lung” means rock or stone – a prescient wish for the anchor he would soon become.

How it's going so far

It's been three months since LungLung arrived and I'm madly in love. My life now revolves around him – his non-negotiable feeding schedule largely dictating my social life. My travel budgets now includes pet-sitters and away days are shorter than before.

LungLung checks out his cat tree. David Tusing / The National

Ours is a match made in heaven, if I should say so myself. LungLung is not clingy. He likes his space, but approaches me when he needs some petting, mostly in the mornings when I wake up and in the evenings after dinner when he wants to play. He's not talkative – the only time I hear him meow is when he greets me when I come home. And, unlike other cats I've seen, he's a gentle soul; he does not tear into things, has not broken any utensils, chewed wires or destroyed furniture.

What I've learnt

LungLung has taught me more about responsibility than I ever expected. Cats are naturally curious, so dirty dishes can no longer be left in the sink, and leftover food is always put away immediately.

I've had to learn about indoor plants after discovering that many of the ones I had were toxic to cats, and have slowly been replacing them with pet-friendly greenery.

LungLung inside his favourite nap cocoon. David Tusing / The National

I’ve also become more mindful. Cats startle easily, so whether it’s getting out the vacuum cleaner or simply moving furniture or arranging dishes, I’ve learnt to tread carefully.

And then there’s the schedule: cats thrive on routine. While LungLung has largely adapted to mine, I’ve had to adapt to his too – waking up an hour earlier than usual to feed him, cuddle him and give him the time he expects before my day begins.

He's a better reminder of my screentime than my phone. When I've been on my phone for too long, LungLung will gently nudge his nose against it, asking for attention.

I also recently invested in an automatic feeder, which took away a lot of the anxiety when I'm stuck somewhere and can't make it at feeding time.

Would I do it again?

The idea of a second cat has crossed my mind – not for me, but so LungLung won’t be alone. Friends who have more than one say a second is easier to manage (though hats off to anyone with three or more) – but with careful introduction. Cats are notoriously territorial so that's one factor that has stopped me. The last thing I want to do is stress out LungLung in my attempt to give him happiness.

I ask him every day if he’d like a brother or sister, but his responses so far have been... muted.

What to know

LungLung wrapped in a shawl from my tribe, Hmar. His name in Hmar means rock or stone. David Tusing / The National

If you’re thinking about adopting, know this: it’s about far more than just having a furry companion nearby. You need to give them time and attention. There are financial commitments too – grooming (which I’ve learnt I cannot do myself), vet checks, food and toys all add up. You also need to factor in transportation costs should you decide to leave the UAE, an often-overlooked step that has left far too many animals abandoned.

But most importantly: adopt, don’t buy. The UAE is sadly full of stories of pets being abandoned, and it breaks my heart.

LungLung turns one on Wednesday. He may have been abandoned once, but he’s reminded me daily that stepping out of my comfort zone was worth it – for him, and for me.

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)

