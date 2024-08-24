Eight helpful Facebook groups to join if you're new to the UAE

For those who have just moved to the UAE, staying connected with friends and family back home and integrating into a new community is easier than ever, thanks to social media and online platforms.

If you're looking for advice, resources or just social connections, there's a group out there for everyone, whether you're a newcomer or long-term resident. Here are the ones to check out.

Abu Dhabi Q&A (By Freya)

Wondering where to get the best gifts for someone who lives abroad? Or do you have a friend visiting and want recommendations on where to get dinner with a view? Abu Dhabi (Q&A by Freya) has more than 84,000 members who are active when it comes to asking questions (anonymously or not) as well as sharing their insights and experiences. No matter how specific a query, there's always someone who seems to have the answer. There is also a women-only group created by the same founder Freya Jaffar called Freya’s Abu Dhabi Lifestyle Community that follows a similar format.

Dubai Expat Community (by Katie Jones)

At the other end of Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai residents can join this group for similar advice and suggestions. Dubai Expat Community has more than 103,000 members and was created as a place to help connect the many different nationalities in the emirate. Members are also encouraged not only to ask for advice but also to share their experiences living in Dubai.

Dirham Stretcher

If you're looking for the best deals in the UAE – whether it's clothing, furniture, health and beauty or children's toys – this is the group for you. Dirham Stretcher currently has more than 100,000 members who share sales they come across or hacks they know that could help save a few dirhams. It’s also a good space to ask questions about where to get the best deals. The founders have also expanded to renting a warehouse in Al Quoz where they sometimes use a community space to host regular warehouse sales.

The Real Mums of Dubai

A social platform for women in Dubai, and the UAE at large, the group has more than 29,000 members. It was created by former teacher Megan Al Mazrooqi. Whether you are a mum, currently pregnant or trying for a baby, this ladies-only group has something for you. It seeks to provide support and information on all things motherhood, as well as offer a platform to laugh (and vent) about the challenges that come with being a mother – from fussy eaters to absent-minded partners.

Dogs in Dubai

If you want to know where to take your dog for a walk or which groomer does the best job, this group is must-join for both new and experienced owners. It has more than 36,000 members who post about animals in need, as well as exchange information about how to best care for canines. The group is a strong resource for helping stray dogs and also caters to those simply looking for tips on how to best pamper their pooch.

Dubai Cats

Are you looking for a feline friend to add to the family, or unsure where to take your sick kitty? Dubai Cats has 39,000 members. The primary aim is to assist stray cats in need, but the group also offers advice to pet owners on all topics cat-related. Members can share their thoughts on which is the healthiest food to give their felines or post about things such as pet adoption days.

Best Bites Abu Dhabi / Dubai

Do you want to know where to get the best karak chai, truffle pizza or authentic fish ‘n chips? Or do you know of a restaurant that has spectacular service or value for money that everyone should visit at least once? Depending on which emirate you live (and eat) in, Best Bites is the group for you. The Abu Dhabi chapter, with more than 56,000 members, is particularly active and members are dedicated to sharing their best (and worst) foodie experiences.

Style ME Interiors Dubai

Inspiration can be hard to come by but this group is aiming to change that. The 18,600 members share tips and inspiration on how to liven up the home interior. From remodelling to designing to asking questions about where to find a certain type of marble, the group is great for helping those looking for a change.

