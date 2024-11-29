Lifestyle

Wellbeing

Breathe easy: Sleep apnea is dangerous but treatments are available

A condition that causes sufferers to stop breathing for up to two minutes, this disorder can be mitigated by making lifestyle changes before turning to technology or surgery

Gemma White

November 29, 2024

Beshara

Your weekly dose of good news, delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Beshara