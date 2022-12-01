Sheikh Hamdan shares selfie after climbing 160 floors to top of Burj Khalifa

The Dubai Fitness Challenge may be over, but Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has just achieved another seriously impressive fitness feat — climbing to the top of Burj Khalifa.

Taking to Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan posted a selfie from the stairwell of floor 160, the highest reachable point inside the world’s tallest building.

Wearing a backpack and fitness gear, he snapped a selfie next to the sign as proof of reaching the top floor.

He simply captioned the picture with an exhausted emoji.

Many people were quick to congratulate him on the achievement.

“I honestly don’t know where you get the courage to do stuff like that @Faz3,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s an amazing feat,” another said.

The 160th floor of Burj Khalifa is not accessible to the public. At The Top Sky, the newest observation deck, is on floor 148, while the original At The Top observatory is on floor 124.

Sheikh Hamdan is known for his love of exercise and extreme sports, and often shares his fitness feats with his 15 million followers.

He recently took part in the Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road, an event that took place as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, which he champions.

This is not the highest point Sheikh Hamdan has reached at Burj Khalifa. Perhaps his scariest exploit was in December 2020, when he climbed to the very top of the building, filming himself harnessed to its spire, 828 metres high.

The video, which he posted alongside the caption “828 metres of excitement”, has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.

He also regularly shares photos and videos of himself free-diving, deep-sea fishing, skydiving, jet-skiing, hiking, snowboarding and zip-lining on Instagram.

