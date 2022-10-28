Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022: key events and fitness hubs

The Dubai Fitness Challenge kicks off on Saturday, aiming to get the city moving over the coming month.

The sixth annual event, championed by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, will run until November 27, and challenges the city’s residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

There’s a full schedule of events and activities taking place citywide to help keep participants motivated. Here’s a look at some of what's on offer:

Key events

One of Dubai Fitness Challenge’s flagship events Dubai Ride will return on Sunday, November 6, giving cyclists the chance to experience the city’s busiest roads free of traffic. Participants can choose between a 12-kilometre general route around Sheikh Zayed Road or a 4km family fun ride on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, taking in the sights of Downtown. The race is free to attend but registration is essential at dubairide.com.

Also returning for 2022 is Dubai Run, taking place on Sunday, November 20. Participants can chose between a 5km route for families and a 10km for athletes, with both starting next to the Museum of the Future at 6.30am. The 5km route passes Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa, while the 10km route passes Business Bay and Emaar Square, ending on Al Mustaqbal Street. The event is described as the “world’s largest fun run” and is free to take part in. Participants can register at dubairun.com

Fitness Villages

DFC will have two Fitness Villages this year. The dedicated outdoor spaces will play host to sports and fitness classes across the 30 days and cater to all ages and fitness levels.

Dubai Fitness Challenge Village at Kite Beach, Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

The DP World Fitness Village at Kite Beach will have 15 different fitness zones, and will be open from 7am to 11pm at the weekend, and from 3pm to 11pm on weekdays. Across the 30 days, it will host hundreds of classes, including aerobics, boxing, football, yoga, rowing and more.

Brand new for 2022 is the Emirates NBD Cricket Arena, where visitors can join a tournament or book eight-a-side games with friends. There’s also the Emirates Padel court and the Sports Society Multi-purpose court which can be booked for free in advance by calling 055 751 8644.

The RTA Last Exit Al Khawaneej Fitness Village, meanwhile, will have five different fitness zones, and will be open from 4pm to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. It will host free ladies-only classes, group classes and children’s classes throughout the 30 days, and visitors will be able to reward themselves with a snack from one of last exit’s many food trucks afterwards.

DFC’s free Fitness Hubs will be located across numerous residential and commercial neighbourhoods in the city, offering you the chance to get moving with the help of certified fitness instructors. This year there will be 12 hubs in total, each offering free 30-minute sessions daily. During the first week of the challenge, find hubs at: Dubai Silicon Oasis, Hatta Wadi Hub, Dubai Design District, Zabeel Ladies Club, Hatta Wadi Hub and DIFC, with more set to open in the coming weeks.

Dubai Padel Cup

The Dubai Padel Cup is returning for a second year, as the sport continues to grow in popularity across the UAE. Between November 9 and November 27, there will be several padel events to get involved with across the city, from ladies' and beginners' events to mixed doubles and team events.

The tournament will be open to all levels, and will allow people to play against others, progressing through rounds to knockout stages.

There are also plenty of runs and events taking place across the city to sign up for. A full schedule and details can be found at dubaifitnesschallenge.com