Sheikh Hamdan at 40: Crown Prince of Dubai celebrates milestone birthday

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, is celebrating a milestone birthday on Monday, as he turns 40.

Sheikh Hamdan, popularly known as Fazza, has been crown prince since 2008, and is widely respected around the world.

He is known for his adventurous side, and is often seen taking part in adrenalin-pumping activities such as skydiving, free diving and has even scaled the Burj Khalifa.

Sheikh Hamdan stands atop the Burj Khalifa. AFP

He is famed for his love of adventure and animals, and his forward-thinking nature and passion for the country, and has a loyal social media following, as well as countless celebrity friends.

In May 2021, Sheikh Hamdan became a father, welcoming twins Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Hamdan with his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed.

He has shared several glimpses into his life as a father with his 14.9 million Instagram followers over the past 18 months, including introducing his children to his beloved horses at F3 Stables during a summer trip to the UK, and taking them out for a cycle alongside his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a series of old family photos on Instagram, including this one with UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. All photos: @faz3

Sheikh Hamdan often shares throwbacks to his own childhood on Instagram too, stressing the importance of family to him. From childhood ski trips to desert adventures, his Instagram feed is full of plenty of nostalgic childhood memories from the UAE and afar.

Why do we call Sheikh Hamdan 'Fazza'?

Like his father, Sheikh Hamdan writes poetry, which he sometimes shares online.

Fazza means "a person who speeds to the help and support of others". From the Emirati dialect, it's a term often used in Nabati poetry, which is a common art form in the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan has described his poetry as "my identity and poetic character through which I humbly attempt to rekindle joy in the hearts of people, alleviate their suffering in my own simple way. I express their hopes and aspirations."