Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed welcomes baby boy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced the newest member of his family.

In a social media post, Sheikh Hamdan revealed that he and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

The child's name was revealed to be Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

The image shared was of a pair of hands holding two small feet.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of his baby son Mohammed on social media. faz3 / Instagram

Underneath was a prayer that read "Dear God make him bloom well and make him the sight of our eyes and make him a blessing for us."

In May 2021, the Crown Prince shared a post announcing the birth of his twin boy and girl. Baby Mohammed is his third child.

On the twins' first birthday, Sheikh Hamdan shared photos to commemorate the occasion.

